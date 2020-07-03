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neverlosetruth: old Daily CV is Propaganda, #'s Made Up, Evidence of Lies Piles Up, & Still Most Submit To The WHIMS OF THEIR LOCAL DICTATORS! (MIRRORED)
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neverlosetruth: old Daily CV is Propaganda, #'s Made Up, Evidence of Lies Piles Up, & Still Most Submit To The WHIMS OF THEIR LOCAL DICTATORS!
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/4gom66sywl4

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aplanetruth5
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu2ktLPxap9ns8rvoyWBpGQ

The Great Fauci Flip Flops
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AGcQC3Qa-Q

The Last American Vagabond
https://www.youtube.com/c/RyanCristian/videos

New CDC & WHO Info Suggests COVID Substantially Less Dangerous Than Flu, Yet Restrictions Continue
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZKaqs3kmTE

CDC Admits To Hyping Severity Of The COVID Numbers By Conflating Antibody Tests With Normal Testing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHxIMP3ZyX8

Collin County, TX Commissioners
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8u3Fdr3OCc

https://www.scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/covid-19-confirmed-probable-cases

W.H.O. They Are Coming After Your Children
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nFye6gb8aA

Attorney Leigh Dundas on social distancing and children going back to school.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a59WR6R-zEA

https://news.bloomberglaw.com/pharma-and-life-sciences/new-mutation-may-let-virus-more-easily-replicate-fauci-says

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8483459/FDA-Commissioner-Stephen-Hahn-says-U-S-wait-year-coronavirus-vaccine.html

https://mises.org/power-market/want-kill-economy-again-keep-threatening-more-lockdowns

https://news.bloomberglaw.com/health-law-and-business/young-americans-are-partying-hard-and-spreading-the-virus-fast

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/02/texas-issues-state-wide-order-requiring-face-coverings.html
.

https://www.studyfinds.org/lockdown-loneliness-covid-19-quarantine-has-quarter-of-adults-feeling-like-they-have-no-friends/
Keywords
schoolsmaskslockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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