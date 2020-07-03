© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
neverlosetruth: old Daily CV is Propaganda, #'s Made Up, Evidence of Lies Piles Up, & Still Most Submit To The WHIMS OF THEIR LOCAL DICTATORS! (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • July 03, 2020
neverlosetruth: old Daily CV is Propaganda, #'s Made Up, Evidence of Lies Piles Up, & Still Most Submit To The WHIMS OF THEIR LOCAL DICTATORS!
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/4gom66sywl4
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
aplanetruth5
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu2ktLPxap9ns8rvoyWBpGQ
The Great Fauci Flip Flops
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AGcQC3Qa-Q
The Last American Vagabond
https://www.youtube.com/c/RyanCristian/videos
New CDC & WHO Info Suggests COVID Substantially Less Dangerous Than Flu, Yet Restrictions Continue
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZKaqs3kmTE
CDC Admits To Hyping Severity Of The COVID Numbers By Conflating Antibody Tests With Normal Testing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHxIMP3ZyX8
Collin County, TX Commissioners
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8u3Fdr3OCc
https://www.scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/covid-19-confirmed-probable-cases
W.H.O. They Are Coming After Your Children
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nFye6gb8aA
Attorney Leigh Dundas on social distancing and children going back to school.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a59WR6R-zEA
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/pharma-and-life-sciences/new-mutation-may-let-virus-more-easily-replicate-fauci-says
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8483459/FDA-Commissioner-Stephen-Hahn-says-U-S-wait-year-coronavirus-vaccine.html
https://mises.org/power-market/want-kill-economy-again-keep-threatening-more-lockdowns
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/health-law-and-business/young-americans-are-partying-hard-and-spreading-the-virus-fast
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/02/texas-issues-state-wide-order-requiring-face-coverings.html
.
https://www.studyfinds.org/lockdown-loneliness-covid-19-quarantine-has-quarter-of-adults-feeling-like-they-have-no-friends/
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/4gom66sywl4
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
aplanetruth5
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu2ktLPxap9ns8rvoyWBpGQ
The Great Fauci Flip Flops
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AGcQC3Qa-Q
The Last American Vagabond
https://www.youtube.com/c/RyanCristian/videos
New CDC & WHO Info Suggests COVID Substantially Less Dangerous Than Flu, Yet Restrictions Continue
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZKaqs3kmTE
CDC Admits To Hyping Severity Of The COVID Numbers By Conflating Antibody Tests With Normal Testing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHxIMP3ZyX8
Collin County, TX Commissioners
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8u3Fdr3OCc
https://www.scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/covid-19-confirmed-probable-cases
W.H.O. They Are Coming After Your Children
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nFye6gb8aA
Attorney Leigh Dundas on social distancing and children going back to school.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a59WR6R-zEA
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/pharma-and-life-sciences/new-mutation-may-let-virus-more-easily-replicate-fauci-says
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8483459/FDA-Commissioner-Stephen-Hahn-says-U-S-wait-year-coronavirus-vaccine.html
https://mises.org/power-market/want-kill-economy-again-keep-threatening-more-lockdowns
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/health-law-and-business/young-americans-are-partying-hard-and-spreading-the-virus-fast
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/02/texas-issues-state-wide-order-requiring-face-coverings.html
.
https://www.studyfinds.org/lockdown-loneliness-covid-19-quarantine-has-quarter-of-adults-feeling-like-they-have-no-friends/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.