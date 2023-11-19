Son of Communist Musician killed by VAXX poison induced CANCER

"Lord Lloyd Webber explains why he supports vaccine passports | LBC"

Nov 19, 2021

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=0Ir6Lw9tTqs

Andrew Lloyd Webber

@OfficialALW

"Just completed the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial. I’ll do anything to get theatres large and small open again and actors and musicians back to work. - ALW #SaveOurStages

@nivassoc" 9:15 AM · Aug 13, 2020

https://web.archive.org/save/https://twitter.com/OfficialALW/status/1293944149498933249

Andrew Lloyd Webber

@OfficialALW

"Andrew Lloyd Webber is proud to support the NHS Covid Vaccine Programme, which is helping the nation to get back to the rhythm of life. Every vaccine gives us hope and two vaccinations are the best way to protect yourself and others @nhsuk @nhswebsite #TeamALW"

3:00 AM · Jul 3, 2021

https://web.archive.org/save/https://twitter.com/OfficialALW/status/1411263452199464963

"I just want to say a huge thank you for the outpouring of support for my son Nick. And masses of luck to my other family @badcinderellabway over in New York for their opening night tonight. - ALW"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CqIioSfIzkG/

Mar 25, 2023 1:41pm PT

"Nicholas Lloyd Webber, Composer and Son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Dies at 43"

"Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died in Basingstoke, England on March 25, after an 18-month-long battle with gastric cancer. He was 43."

"The theater composer announced the news of his son’s death on Saturday."

“I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital,” the statement reads. “His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.”

"Nicholas was checked into hospice care on March 23, after he was diagnosed with pneumonia as a result of his cancer diagnosis. Andrew announced through an Instagram video that his son would be seeking further treatment."

https://varietyDOTcom/2023/theater/obituaries-people-news/nicholas-lloyd-webber-dead-andrew-lloyd-webber-son-1235564760/