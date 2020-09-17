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US High School Football Presented By CoachTube Ep. 3 Featuring: 7A Armwood vs Bloomingdale (FL) 2020 High School Football Highlights
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8 views • September 17, 2020
Presented on US Sports Net By CoachTube:
Part one:
Bruce Cobleigh explains why he adds jet motion to as many plays as possible.
From 0 and 10 to the state title game in Georgia in only two years, that's what Roswell High School was able to do with Coach Cobleigh at the healm of their powerful and explosive shot gun hybrid wing-t offense. In this course, join Coach Cobleigh as he clinics fellow coaches about the scheme that his entire offense is built around: the Jet Sweep. Learn more @ http://shrsl.com/2id5b
Part two:
This was an inner city showdown between two playoff bound teams fighting for supremacy of the top spot in Hillsborough county. Bloomingdale came out on top 15-14. Enjoy the highlights. Notice a few Jet Sweeps being employed by these teams respectively?
Video from Ubora Films - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeRFfMpwrxmzSl7w4GqYWoA
See live play-by-play action and more!
www.USSportsRadio.Net
Part one:
Bruce Cobleigh explains why he adds jet motion to as many plays as possible.
From 0 and 10 to the state title game in Georgia in only two years, that's what Roswell High School was able to do with Coach Cobleigh at the healm of their powerful and explosive shot gun hybrid wing-t offense. In this course, join Coach Cobleigh as he clinics fellow coaches about the scheme that his entire offense is built around: the Jet Sweep. Learn more @ http://shrsl.com/2id5b
Part two:
This was an inner city showdown between two playoff bound teams fighting for supremacy of the top spot in Hillsborough county. Bloomingdale came out on top 15-14. Enjoy the highlights. Notice a few Jet Sweeps being employed by these teams respectively?
Video from Ubora Films - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeRFfMpwrxmzSl7w4GqYWoA
See live play-by-play action and more!
www.USSportsRadio.Net
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