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14Nov19 Full Show by Topic
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10 views • November 14, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:00:00 Roger Stone
*00:13:53 Rand Paul uses the “C-word”
*00:20:34 CIA Bolivian coup is just like the 1953 Iranian coup “Operation Ajax”
*00:31:43 Chris Wallace, FOX News, gets a thrill talking about Trump accuser, Taylor
*00:41:33 Jim Jordan absolutely destroyed Taylor’s testimony
*00:55:23 High school students protest Chik-Fil-A, Coca-Cola pushed parents to push transgender confusion on kids, Disney+ has a new warning to viewers about “outdated cultural depictions” on classic movies
*01:03:51 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, joins to look at Mayor Bloomberg’s candidacy, the Bolivian coup, regime change in Middle East & where financial markets are headed
*01:27:53 “Whistleblower” who wasn’t there, “witnesses” who witnessed nothing, now psychiatrists who’ve never met Trump, let alone examined him, want to testify about his mental state
*01:37:17 White Helmets founder, former MI6, killed
*01:45:36 EXPOSED: the lies & machinations of Nikki Haley
*01:54:50 Global Warming? Cold weather is killing cities’ electric buses and California is regulating independent contractors (especially owner-operator truckers) out of business
*00:00:00 Roger Stone
*00:13:53 Rand Paul uses the “C-word”
*00:20:34 CIA Bolivian coup is just like the 1953 Iranian coup “Operation Ajax”
*00:31:43 Chris Wallace, FOX News, gets a thrill talking about Trump accuser, Taylor
*00:41:33 Jim Jordan absolutely destroyed Taylor’s testimony
*00:55:23 High school students protest Chik-Fil-A, Coca-Cola pushed parents to push transgender confusion on kids, Disney+ has a new warning to viewers about “outdated cultural depictions” on classic movies
*01:03:51 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, joins to look at Mayor Bloomberg’s candidacy, the Bolivian coup, regime change in Middle East & where financial markets are headed
*01:27:53 “Whistleblower” who wasn’t there, “witnesses” who witnessed nothing, now psychiatrists who’ve never met Trump, let alone examined him, want to testify about his mental state
*01:37:17 White Helmets founder, former MI6, killed
*01:45:36 EXPOSED: the lies & machinations of Nikki Haley
*01:54:50 Global Warming? Cold weather is killing cities’ electric buses and California is regulating independent contractors (especially owner-operator truckers) out of business
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