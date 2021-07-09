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Columbine - How That Fateful Day Applies to the Mass Murder Going on Today With Needles [09.07.2021]
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88 views • July 09, 2021
Wil Paranormal: PUMPED UP KICKS is a Song written about the Columbine shooting and the sick minds involved.
This applies to what's going on today with all these sick, bastard evil Politicians, Health Officials and Pedophile, murderous Elites who rule the world.
It applies now to waking up the Sheep, the ones lining up taking the Death Jab while believing all the lies and bullshit coming from their television news and local media.
This video is intended to show these asleep zombies the True nature of the Beast, THE SICK MINDS who are slaughtering them as they jump off the cliff without a thought of impending Doom.
It's unlikely they will even look or take heed, but what's the harm in trying to save a few.
'Follow The Fucking Money' -
#Pedophilia #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT | Elite Human Trafficking [Vol. 1] [15.12.2020 ]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4N9H4DvM0iiV/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
Who Control and Rule the World? JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick (2014)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GlQY3V1uHk8I/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
Fall Cabal Covid-19 (1-10 Storylines)
Updated a year ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nysgOAyF4pA0/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=1
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=4
The Sequel to The Fall of The Cabal Part 1 to 14
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20the%20sequel%20to%20the%20fall%20of%20the%20cabal&;kind=video
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
30 results
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Frazzledrip%20&;page=1&uploaded=all
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
Wil Paranormal
43018 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FS8gi8ttO3kz/
#columbineshootings #columbinemassmurder #agenda21genocide
This applies to what's going on today with all these sick, bastard evil Politicians, Health Officials and Pedophile, murderous Elites who rule the world.
It applies now to waking up the Sheep, the ones lining up taking the Death Jab while believing all the lies and bullshit coming from their television news and local media.
This video is intended to show these asleep zombies the True nature of the Beast, THE SICK MINDS who are slaughtering them as they jump off the cliff without a thought of impending Doom.
It's unlikely they will even look or take heed, but what's the harm in trying to save a few.
'Follow The Fucking Money' -
#Pedophilia #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT | Elite Human Trafficking [Vol. 1] [15.12.2020 ]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4N9H4DvM0iiV/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
Who Control and Rule the World? JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick (2014)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GlQY3V1uHk8I/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
Fall Cabal Covid-19 (1-10 Storylines)
Updated a year ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nysgOAyF4pA0/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=1
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=4
The Sequel to The Fall of The Cabal Part 1 to 14
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20the%20sequel%20to%20the%20fall%20of%20the%20cabal&;kind=video
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
30 results
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Frazzledrip%20&;page=1&uploaded=all
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
Wil Paranormal
43018 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FS8gi8ttO3kz/
#columbineshootings #columbinemassmurder #agenda21genocide
Keywords
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