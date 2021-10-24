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Words From The Lord: "CALAMITY! CALAMITY! CALAMITY!!!" - "YOUR EGO WILL NOT SAVE YOU AMERICA" - "PREPARE YOURSELF..." - "VISION , THE STRONG DELUSION" (10/22/21 RE-UPLOADED)
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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141 views • October 24, 2021
AMERICA YOU HAVE ENTERED GREY STATE.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUK5Ut1nQoo

YOUR EGO WILL NOT SAVE YOU AMERICA.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhpR1bAxrQ8

VISION , THE STRONG DELUSION
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8A2ZHCNmnh0

Julie Whedbee - First Fruits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjGkKQCbJ54

My Heritage is Leaving And You Are Ill Prepared
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQjiXnq5CW8

Lend Your Ear Now Your Days Are Now Numbered
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xz0EHSXoPaE

A CALL TO ARMS – Heaven’s Shofar
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/a-call-to-arms-heaven-s-shofar

You Must Cross Over! – Diana Pulliam
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/you-must-cross-over-diana-pulliam

Prepare yourself...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaMfBcHasXI

(W/ SUBTITLES) IT`S GOING TO BE EPIC!!! OCTOBER 24, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZWgI6H3Olk

URGENT VIDEO! WE ARE ABOUT TO LIVE THROUGH THE UNIMAGINABLE....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxDeUjNAQ0s

#1 Reason the Lord Will Delay No Longer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqBDjRqeX1A

This is absolutely not accidental
https://twitter.com/MollyJongFast/status/1451613494764314634
____________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB

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