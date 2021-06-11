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Stop Teaching My Kid How To Masturbate & Have Anal Sex !!!
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110 views • June 11, 2021
Isn't it amazing how the Board is embarrassed when this Mother talks about anal sex and masturbation, but they have no issue teaching such things to 10-year-old kids? These perverts should be nowhere near children and need to be purged from the school system immediately! They should be in PRISON for sexually corrupting underage children!!!
God Bless This Patriot
God Bless This Patriot
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