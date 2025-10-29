BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sensitive Content: Multiple CHILDREN were killed in IDF overnight strikes on Gaza CIty
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1330 followers
55 views • 23 hours ago

Reports claim multiple CHILDREN were killed in IDF overnight strikes on Gaza CIty.

Palestinian Medical sources report 63 Palestinians, including 24 children KILLED during Israeli strikes on Gaza City.

Source: Quds News Network. Video from last night.

More BS from:  Israel BANS Red Cross from visiting Palestinian combatants in prisons

The order signed by DefMin Katz lists THOUSANDS of ‘illegal combatants’ held in Israel

'Red Cross visits to terrorists in prisons would seriously harm the state's security' Katz said

Keywords
iran politics israel palestine events war syria gaza lebanon yemen current west bank
