Sensitive Content: Multiple CHILDREN were killed in IDF overnight strikes on Gaza CIty

Reports claim multiple CHILDREN were killed in IDF overnight strikes on Gaza CIty.
Palestinian Medical sources report 63 Palestinians, including 24 children KILLED during Israeli strikes on Gaza City.
Source: Quds News Network. Video from last night.
More BS from: Israel BANS Red Cross from visiting Palestinian combatants in prisons
The order signed by DefMin Katz lists THOUSANDS of ‘illegal combatants’ held in Israel
'Red Cross visits to terrorists in prisons would seriously harm the state's security' Katz said