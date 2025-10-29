Sensitive Content: Multiple CHILDREN were killed in IDF overnight strikes on Gaza CIty

55 views • 23 hours ago

'Red Cross visits to terrorists in prisons would seriously harm the state's security' Katz said

The order signed by DefMin Katz lists THOUSANDS of ‘illegal combatants’ held in Israel

More BS from: Israel BANS Red Cross from visiting Palestinian combatants in prisons

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.