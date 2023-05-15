Create New Account
The Great White Buffalo
Son of the Republic
Published 16 hours ago |

Live at Municipal Auditorium | Dallas, TX (July 1976)

Derek St. Holmes: rhythm guitar, lead/backing vocals

Ted Nugent: lead guitar, backing/lead vocals

Rob Grange: bass

Cliff Davies: drums, backing vocals


Ted Nugent Double Live Gonzo! (1978)

Keywords
hard rockted nugentrock musicclassic rockgreat white buffalo70s rockamboy dukesdouble live gonzo

