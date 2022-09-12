Uragan multiple rocket launcher crew conducts firing amid ongoing Ukraine hostilities

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RT
Crews of Uragan (‘Hurricane’) multiple launch rocket systems were filmed on duty, firing at identified enemy targets, such as strongholds and personnel, as the special military operation.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jr6m5-uragan-multiple-rocket-launcher-crew-conducts-firing-amid-ongoing-ukraine-h.html