Elly The Budgie talking 20150714

The missers and I are very blessed to have the most remarkable budgie. In fifty years of keeping them he's by far the most intelligent I've ever known. Not only is he ridiculously smart, he's also very affectionate and interactive. Enjoy this short selection of his words and phrases from July 2015.
