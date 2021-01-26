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SCET-36, All the Presidents were SELECTED by Reptilian Overlords! // LtCOL SC
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582 views • January 26, 2021
SCET-36, All the Presidents were SELECTED by Reptilian Overlords! / LtCOL SC was a Delta Force guard at Area-51 and other DUMBS. He encountered Lizard people who shapeshifter back and forth between human and reptilian as well as many other hybrid "ET's" and "Aliens". This is NOT science fiction... see entire playlist here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOpXN5G6GgzeWD-R3LVJOxJTK80UPctgZ
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