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ΝYC ΙCU Dr. Says COVID-19 Symptoms Look Like Oxygen Deprivation, Not SARS
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74 views • April 05, 2020
Oxygen Deprivation is the symptom of 5G effecting the ability of hemoglobin to uptake oxygen. Dr Jack Kruse predicted this over a year ago. He said people will have this problem when 5G is rolled out and that doctors will not know what it is, and just assume it must be a virus. Video courtesy of Dana Ashlie on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBizESL5Wcvcxs2eB6h0txQ
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