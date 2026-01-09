CTP (20260110 S3E134) BiDUMB Crash Test Dummies Policy BTS/SP Video

CTP S3E134 Pregnant Barbie Meets A Windshield, Film At 11

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We react to the “advanced female crash test dummy” announcement and weigh science against practicality, asking how far specificity should go before it slows progress. We compare biological differences, costs, and the ethics of testing for averages versus edge cases.

• why sex-based differences affect injury patterns

• when a new dummy improves real-world safety

• limits of modeling every size, stage, and scenario

• the case for averages and representative archetypes

• pregnancy testing as a targeted research need

• how costs ripple through labs and design cycles

• role of data, validation, and practical standards

• where politics distorts safety conversations

(CTP S3E134 Audio: 19m 13s, Sat Jan 10 2026)

