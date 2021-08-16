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Priceless!!! Flat Earth: The U2 spyplane spots Nasa's bs. [Level Earth Observer]
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148 views • August 16, 2021
So once again NASA is caught reusing the same pictures.. This time the same pictures are said to be 180,000 feet vs over 90 miles... using the same pic!!
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