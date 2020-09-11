© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enron Scandal: To Take Your Mind Off of Looking Into the Inside Job of 9/11 False Flag
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • September 11, 2020
Enron Scandal: To Take Your Mind Off of Looking Into the Inside Job of 9/11 False Flag
The Enron scandal, publicized in October 2001, led to the bankruptcy of the Enron Corporation, an American energy company based in Houston, Texas, and the de facto dissolution of Arthur Andersen, which was one of the five largest audit and accountancy partnerships in the world. In addition to being the largest bankruptcy reorganization in American history at that time, Enron was cited as the biggest audit failure.
Enron was formed in 1985 by Kenneth Lay after merging Houston Natural Gas and InterNorth. Several years later, when Jeffrey Skilling was hired, he developed a staff of executives that – by the use of accounting loopholes, special purpose entities, and poor financial reporting – were able to hide billions of dollars in debt from failed deals and projects. Chief Financial Officer Andrew Fastow and other executives misled Enron's board of directors and audit committee on high-risk accounting practices and pressured Arthur Andersen to ignore the issues.
Enron shareholders filed a $40 billion lawsuit after the company's stock price, which achieved a high of US$90.75 per share in mid-2000, plummeted to less than $1 by the end of November 2001. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began an investigation, and rival Houston competitor Dynegy offered to purchase the company at a very low price. The deal failed, and on December 2, 2001, Enron filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. Enron's $63.4 billion in assets made it the largest corporate bankruptcy in U.S. history until the WorldCom scandal the next year.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at:
➤ Blog: https://truthernetwork.weebly.com
➤ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthernetwork/
➤ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthernetwork
➤ DLive: https://dlive.tv/truthernetwork [Inactive..., Help Us - We need 200 followers]
➤ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/truthernetwork
Make us feel we're not wasting our time and become viewer appreciation "cup of coffee" donor!
➤ Donorbox: https://donorbox.org/truther-network-channel
BitChute referral link:
➤ Get OFF of YouTube and JOIN BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/truthernetwork/
The Enron scandal, publicized in October 2001, led to the bankruptcy of the Enron Corporation, an American energy company based in Houston, Texas, and the de facto dissolution of Arthur Andersen, which was one of the five largest audit and accountancy partnerships in the world. In addition to being the largest bankruptcy reorganization in American history at that time, Enron was cited as the biggest audit failure.
Enron was formed in 1985 by Kenneth Lay after merging Houston Natural Gas and InterNorth. Several years later, when Jeffrey Skilling was hired, he developed a staff of executives that – by the use of accounting loopholes, special purpose entities, and poor financial reporting – were able to hide billions of dollars in debt from failed deals and projects. Chief Financial Officer Andrew Fastow and other executives misled Enron's board of directors and audit committee on high-risk accounting practices and pressured Arthur Andersen to ignore the issues.
Enron shareholders filed a $40 billion lawsuit after the company's stock price, which achieved a high of US$90.75 per share in mid-2000, plummeted to less than $1 by the end of November 2001. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began an investigation, and rival Houston competitor Dynegy offered to purchase the company at a very low price. The deal failed, and on December 2, 2001, Enron filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. Enron's $63.4 billion in assets made it the largest corporate bankruptcy in U.S. history until the WorldCom scandal the next year.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at:
➤ Blog: https://truthernetwork.weebly.com
➤ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthernetwork/
➤ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthernetwork
➤ DLive: https://dlive.tv/truthernetwork [Inactive..., Help Us - We need 200 followers]
➤ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/truthernetwork
Make us feel we're not wasting our time and become viewer appreciation "cup of coffee" donor!
➤ Donorbox: https://donorbox.org/truther-network-channel
BitChute referral link:
➤ Get OFF of YouTube and JOIN BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/truthernetwork/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.