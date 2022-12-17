BIS: 80 $Trillion FX Swap hidden debt will be the tipping point. Collapse is coming

Pension funds and other 'non-bank' financial firms have more than $80 trillion of hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said.



The BIS, dubbed the central bank to the world's central banks, also said in its latest quarterly report that 2022's market upheaval had largely been navigated without major issues.

Having repeatedly urged central banks to act forcefully to dampen inflation, it struck a more measured tone and picked over crypto market troubles and September's UK bond market turmoil.

https://www.reuters.com/markets/currencies/global-markets-bis-urgent-2022-12-05/









