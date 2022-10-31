World Government Summit [The Great Goblin Gathering]

See Videos from the opening of the World Government Summit, where bureaucrats discuss how to combat "Misinformation." [Youtube is using "misinformation" when blocking Trump speeches] Note: They are gathering on Halloween, October 31st, 2022.
