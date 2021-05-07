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THANK YOU FOR PRAYING FOR ME, Powerful & Emotional Tribute in Song to Those who Pray
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3 views • May 07, 2021
ABOUT: Deeply moving & tender tribute to those who send their intention & love out through their prayers, bringing hope & comfort to those who stand in need of healing & renewal. This film also celebrates our Unity via the Spirit of God, as we join together to lift one another up.
NOTE FROM ANN M. WOLF: I wrote this song to honor all of those who I know, "prayed me through" many difficult times, deeply touching my heart and soul with their humble kindness. Thank you for praying for me; you taught me so much and have made all the difference. May God Bless & Keep you in His Mercy & Grace & may the love you have shown return abundantly to you.
CREDITS: Thank You For Praying for Me is written & sung by Ann M. Wolf
Special thanks to God for His Mercy & Grace & Who Is the source of all Hope & Healing, for ourselves, our Nation & the world.
Keyboards by Tracy Collins
Produced & arranged by Tracy Collins
Closing choir arrangement by Tracy Collins
Song “Thank you for Praying for Me” is from Ann's album, "Lighthouse"
© 2021 – BMI - All rights reserved.
Song in traditional AC/Classic arrangement is also available on Ann's album,
"Remember Me" © 2012 – BMI - All rights reserved.
Images & Film Clips: Please see full list of contributing artists at the conclusion of the video.
ARTIST INFO: https://annmwolf.info/
NOTE FROM ANN M. WOLF: I wrote this song to honor all of those who I know, "prayed me through" many difficult times, deeply touching my heart and soul with their humble kindness. Thank you for praying for me; you taught me so much and have made all the difference. May God Bless & Keep you in His Mercy & Grace & may the love you have shown return abundantly to you.
CREDITS: Thank You For Praying for Me is written & sung by Ann M. Wolf
Special thanks to God for His Mercy & Grace & Who Is the source of all Hope & Healing, for ourselves, our Nation & the world.
Keyboards by Tracy Collins
Produced & arranged by Tracy Collins
Closing choir arrangement by Tracy Collins
Song “Thank you for Praying for Me” is from Ann's album, "Lighthouse"
© 2021 – BMI - All rights reserved.
Song in traditional AC/Classic arrangement is also available on Ann's album,
"Remember Me" © 2012 – BMI - All rights reserved.
Images & Film Clips: Please see full list of contributing artists at the conclusion of the video.
ARTIST INFO: https://annmwolf.info/
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