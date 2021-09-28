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United Network Canada News Desk Debut - 9/27/21
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50 views • September 28, 2021
United Network Canada debuts with a report examining the questions around mandatory vaccines, from support for frontline workers opposed to the mandates, to the laws regarding informed consent and the ethics of coercion. We also report on Ivermectin, its history, and its effectiveness.
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