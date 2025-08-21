FINAL WARNING_ Dr Mike Yeadon Interview REFUSE THE REAL ID OR DIE _ Oracle Films

Contributens utterly welcome:

https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety





Refuse REAL ID - A Practical Guide

https://www.cchfreedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Refuse-REAL-ID-A-Practical-Guide.pdf









Refuse Real ID because it's tied to your bank account and their lethal vaccines.

At a certain point after the cyber attack and martial law and the power grab plandemic treaty are implemented climate lockdowns are implemented so food production is halted you will need the real ID tied to the lethal "vaccine" gene therepeutic products.





Elon Musk's deadly M RNA molecule printers.





Our health is not for sale.

No drugs No bugs!





A passport and our medical files are 2 seperate things and we want to keep it that way for our safety and everybody else's.





The illegal medical cartel profits from your death.





Refuse Real ID because it's tied to your bank account and the lethal injections to lower the global population





REFUSE Real ID - A Practical Guide

Check Your License

Refuse the “Star Card”

Look for a star in the upper-right corner of your driver’s license.

If there is a star: You have a REAL ID.

If there is no star: You have a standard state driver’s license.

If you do not have a REAL ID, do not get one.

Ask your DMV for a standard state driver’s license instead.

45 states offer standard licenses.

States that do not: TX, FL, GA, MS, WY

Secure TSA-Approved ID to Fly

REAL ID is not required to fly.

The TSA accepts 15+ forms of ID including

U.S. Passport

U.S. Passport Card

Permanent Resident Card, Military ID, and more.

If You Already Have a REAL ID

Visit your DMV in person or online and replace it with a standard

state driver’s license if available. For more information, check

out our “Lose the REAL ID handout: https://bit.ly/losetheREALID.





www.RefuseREALID.org









THE REAL ID IS BEING REQUIRED IN AMERICA BY 2025 WITH FEDERAL LIMITS IF YOU REFUSE TO COMPLY

Elizabeth1984

But it's better than and we've explained why you will die if you take it.

The Lethal real extortion ID is tied to your bank account and their lethal injections.





Lethal ID.

It's real.



