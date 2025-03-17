New Documentary Reveals Life-Threatening Corruption in the U.S. Government! - Matt Thayer, Spero Pictures

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.liveWATCH DOCUMENTARY: www.enemywithindocuseries.comAMAZON: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0DXCY6KHZ/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_rMatt and Joy Thayer | Spero PicturesRUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/speropicturesLOCALS: www.speropictures.locals.comPatrick Byrne is an American entrepreneur best known as the founder and former CEO of Overstock.com, an online retail company he founded in 1999. Under his leadership, Overstock.com grew to become one of the largest e-commerce companies in the United States, specializing in discounted furniture, home goods, and other products. Byrne is a graduate of Dartmouth College, where he earned a degree in philosophy, and later obtained a PhD in philosophy from the University of London. Early in his career, Byrne worked in the finance sector, which helped him develop the skills that would later aid his success in e-commerce.Byrne’s life took an unusual turn when he revealed, in 2019, that he had been recruited by the FBI as an informant in the 2000s. He claimed to have been involved in covert operations, including investigations into financial crimes and corruption, which included interactions with high-profile figures. This secretive aspect of his life remained largely unknown to the public until he discussed it in interviews and writings. His role as an informant was part of a broader narrative where he was aiding the government in tackling corruption in both the financial world and politics.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: