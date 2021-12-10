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Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel has NOT taken his own company's "vaccine"
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62 views • December 10, 2021
1. MAX IGAN THE ROAD TO TOTALITARIANISM IS PAVED WITH WILLFUL IGNORANCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rOaurNF16kgK/
2. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel has NOT taken his own company's "vaccine"!! What does that tell you??
https://www.brighteon.com/429772d6-52b3-49d7-87eb-645b481526b2
3. A Master Herbalist Found Herbs That Act Like Ivermectin
https://www.brighteon.com/ee409d1f-f0b2-4f95-ac5c-2c24f39674c8
4. Plandemic Part 1 - Dr. Judy Mikovits
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/plandemic-part-1-dr-judy-mikovits_1UA5vIUxyz1fmLZ.html
5. Plandemic Part 2 - The Indoctornation
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/plandemic-part-2-the-indoctornation_6FZGcAhNhMOExzr.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rOaurNF16kgK/
2. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel has NOT taken his own company's "vaccine"!! What does that tell you??
https://www.brighteon.com/429772d6-52b3-49d7-87eb-645b481526b2
3. A Master Herbalist Found Herbs That Act Like Ivermectin
https://www.brighteon.com/ee409d1f-f0b2-4f95-ac5c-2c24f39674c8
4. Plandemic Part 1 - Dr. Judy Mikovits
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/plandemic-part-1-dr-judy-mikovits_1UA5vIUxyz1fmLZ.html
5. Plandemic Part 2 - The Indoctornation
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/plandemic-part-2-the-indoctornation_6FZGcAhNhMOExzr.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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