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Silent Cry: The Darker Side of Trafficking (feat. Josh Peck) | Shaun Tabatt Show #498
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80 views • March 04, 2021
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The Shaun Tabatt Show is fueled by MistoBox Coffee. Visit http://ShaunTabatt.com/coffee to get $10 off your 1st order.
There is a sinister wickedness encompassing our country. It doesn’t fit any profile, doesn’t lend to predictability, and strikes without warning. While it may sound familiar, very few understand how deep it goes. Child trafficking is only the beginning. Never before has a documentary dared to expose the true depths of this evil. After watching this film, you will never be the same.
Don’t miss my powerful conversation with filmmaker Josh Peck about his brand new documentary Silent Cry: The Darker Side of Trafficking.
►Full show notes for this episode can be found here: http://ShaunTabatt.com/498.
►Stream Silent Cry on Amazon: https://amzn.to/30t31Pk
| Listen to The Shaun Tabatt Show |
►Apple Podcasts | https://apple.co/2yydFWK
►Spotify | https://spoti.fi/2OC8hel
►Stitcher | http://bit.ly/2MA9Erk
| Connect with Shaun |
►Website | http://ShaunTabatt.com
►Instagram | http://ow.ly/Htnq30hzty0
►Facebook | http://ow.ly/QRMD30hztt6
►Twitter | http://ow.ly/Umd230hztwS
=============================================
About the Podcast
The Shaun Tabatt Show is an interview-based program connecting you with thought leaders from across the globe, digging into important topics like creativity, personal development, marketing, health, spirituality, and more.
The Shaun Tabatt Show is proud to be part of the Destiny Image Podcast Network. See all of our shows here: http://bit.ly/2MxrafU.
Shaun’s 1st loves are his faith, family, books, coffee, and running. By day he works for Nori Media Group as an Acquisitions and Marketing Publishing Executive. He also serves a select number of clients through his PR company. Shaun and his wife are the proud parents of 10 AMAZING children.
Follow Shaun on social to keep up with the latest, and meet many of the incredible guests he’s been honored to have on the show.
The Shaun Tabatt Show is fueled by MistoBox Coffee. Visit http://ShaunTabatt.com/coffee to get $10 off your 1st order.
There is a sinister wickedness encompassing our country. It doesn’t fit any profile, doesn’t lend to predictability, and strikes without warning. While it may sound familiar, very few understand how deep it goes. Child trafficking is only the beginning. Never before has a documentary dared to expose the true depths of this evil. After watching this film, you will never be the same.
Don’t miss my powerful conversation with filmmaker Josh Peck about his brand new documentary Silent Cry: The Darker Side of Trafficking.
►Full show notes for this episode can be found here: http://ShaunTabatt.com/498.
►Stream Silent Cry on Amazon: https://amzn.to/30t31Pk
| Listen to The Shaun Tabatt Show |
►Apple Podcasts | https://apple.co/2yydFWK
►Spotify | https://spoti.fi/2OC8hel
►Stitcher | http://bit.ly/2MA9Erk
| Connect with Shaun |
►Website | http://ShaunTabatt.com
►Instagram | http://ow.ly/Htnq30hzty0
►Facebook | http://ow.ly/QRMD30hztt6
►Twitter | http://ow.ly/Umd230hztwS
=============================================
About the Podcast
The Shaun Tabatt Show is an interview-based program connecting you with thought leaders from across the globe, digging into important topics like creativity, personal development, marketing, health, spirituality, and more.
The Shaun Tabatt Show is proud to be part of the Destiny Image Podcast Network. See all of our shows here: http://bit.ly/2MxrafU.
Shaun’s 1st loves are his faith, family, books, coffee, and running. By day he works for Nori Media Group as an Acquisitions and Marketing Publishing Executive. He also serves a select number of clients through his PR company. Shaun and his wife are the proud parents of 10 AMAZING children.
Follow Shaun on social to keep up with the latest, and meet many of the incredible guests he’s been honored to have on the show.
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