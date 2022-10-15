VACCINE SMOKING GUN EXPOSED! - Mass DEATH & The 2019 Ukrainian Covid Study! - NARRATIVE SHIFT!

GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=225&aff_id=1682
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news that in November of 2019, nearly 2 months before "SarsCoV2" was known to exist (not that it actually does), the US was studying it in Ukraine. At least according to recently acquired paperwork.
Meanwhile, the foreknowledge is obvious as the vaccines seemed ready to go on January 25th of 2020, one day after the Chinese government locked down.
Now, countless studies are coming out showing the dramatic dangers of the vaccine which is killing massive numbers of people.
Pfizer just admitted they never tested the vaccine on "transmission" despite claiming in their fraudulent campaign that people need to get vaccinated to save "other people."
All the while, a top French politician who recently was vaccine injured came out and claimed that Emanuel Macron never got the vaccine despite his horrific crackdown on his own people.
In this video, we break down the complete insanity of the most recent vaccine related news.
