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Intervju på Mynttorget 11.10
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23 views • October 11, 2020
Vet ni att 40.000 gamla dör pga undernäring varje år? Och att 14.000 omhändertagna barn utnyttjas sexuellt i fosterhem och på institutioner varje år? Sverige är ett människofientligt land!
Protestera mera!
Söndagar 14.00 på Mynttorget kommer att fortsätta. Inklusive Speakers Corner.
Vi ses igen om en vecka!
Protestera mera!
Söndagar 14.00 på Mynttorget kommer att fortsätta. Inklusive Speakers Corner.
Vi ses igen om en vecka!
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