Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle:https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
USA Supplier For Dropper Bottle Linked Below:
Empty Amber Glass Bottle 4oz W/glass Dropper http://amzn.to/2uodBIq
The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - https://bit.ly/3hPeLYm
USA & UK Suppliers For The Best Book On Methylene Blue Are Linked Below:
(USA) The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue By Mark Sloane - https://amzn.to/3BIE3hJ
(UK) The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue By Mark Sloane - https://amzn.to/3OCmFzd
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
WARNING YOUR METHYLENE BLUE IS HIGHLY TOXIC AND IMPURE!
Methylene Blue, also known as "The Magic Bullet" has so many scientifically proven nootropic, health and detox benefits. Due to this, many people end up buying and using Methylene Blue internally.
But I needed to make you aware of an ample WARNING and that is that a lot of the Methylene Blue available on the market is highly toxic and impure, a lot of people don't know this and when taking Methylene Blue like this it has a broad spectrum of damaging effects on a person body.
If you want to learn about this, watch this video "WARNING YOUR METHYLENE BLUE IS HIGHLY TOXIC AND IMPURE!" from start to finish.
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.