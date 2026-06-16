ARCTIC: Reporting on the iconic nuclear icebreaker Yamal straight from the ARCTIC

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'It's LOUD, it's HOT, and it's hidden deep inside the steel body of a ship that conquers the Arctic'
RT's Anastasia Volodina is reporting on the iconic nuclear icebreaker Yamal straight from the ARCTIC
WATCH FULL HERE https://rumble.com/v7bdcly-yamal-icebreaker-helping-russia-dominate-arctic-navigation.html