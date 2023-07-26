Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - July 20, 2023 - Lioness Pride - Becoming Warrior Mamas

Lioness Pride- "The silence is deafening"

My thoughts on "Sound of Freedom" movie.

What can we do? What is the message?

Why is there all of a sudden a strike happening in Hollywood?

U.S. is the number one consumers of child pornography and trafficking. How does this effect everyday Americans?

How is the U.S. Government involved in trafficking? How has this been happening under our noses for so long?

Why did I name the show Lioness Pride?

We're all sick of the word pride, I get it.

Over the last few years patriots everywhere have been asking what more they could do, federally, locally, to make a difference.

Particularly the mothers have rose to the occasion to protect our children.

That's where Lioness Pride comes in.

We're taking the word pride back to give our moms support accross the nation.

Lionesses are the ultimate caregivers and protectors and work in well, "prides."

It's time we support each other and create a network of helpful reasources. Empowering both women and men to rise to the occasion to make a difference.

Embracing the natural gifts we all have in protecting our own.

Will answer the calling to join the Pride?



