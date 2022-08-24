Wind, Solar & Climate Models a Boondoggle, Says Science & Environmental Policy Project Chief

The United Nations climate models being used to create policy in the United States and around the world are not reliable at all and "fail basic testing" regarding what is going on in the atmosphere, warned Science and Environmental Policy Project President Ken Haapala in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Speaking from the Doctors for Disaster Preparedness meeting in Las Vegas, Haapala--who has a background in economics and mathematical modelling--also lambasted the proposed "solutions" to the alleged "problem" of CO2 emissions. These include unreliable power systems such as solar and wind energy. Instead, these policies will grow and expand government. The notion that CO2 is a pollutant is false, he added, saying CO2 is vital to life and adding more does not do much to the climate but does enhance life on the planet.