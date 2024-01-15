Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PROOF We Have No Idea How Egyptians Moved 1000 TON Stones Hundreds of Miles
channel image
High Hopes
3003 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
163 views
Published 16 hours ago

Bright Insight


Dec 18, 2023


Egyptians Mysteriously moved a 1,000 TON Stone ~150 Miles. BUT THIS is how we recently moved a 340 TON Stone a shorter distance, and with modern heavy machinery. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE: • THIS LOST ANCIENT MYSTERY WILL BLOW Y...

I'm Jimmy Corsetti, and my channel is called Bright Insight.

Follow and Support me on these other platforms where I can Freely speak my mind and share Truth!

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/BrightInsight

https://brightinsight.locals.com/support

  / brightinsight

Instagram: / bright_insight

Twitter: / brightinsight6

https://www.subscribestar.com/bright-insight

Tip me on Venmo! @bright_insight


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=382JIngN5UU

Keywords
stonesbright insightegyptiansjimmy corsettimovedhundreds of miles1000 tonsdont know how

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket