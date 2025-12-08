© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The headline is dropped at 6:01 PM like a precision nuke.
By 3:42 AM the entire story is debunked… but the correction is quieter than a librarian’s fart.
Mission accomplished. You already hate the target.In this video I go full scorched-earth on the single dirtiest trick in modern “journalism”:
→ Smear conservatives with atomic headlines
→ Let the lie cook on social media for 12–48 hours
→ Quietly rewrite or delete when the facts come out
→ Collect awards for “courage”
→ Repeat until every competent person is too terrified to serve in a Trump administrationWe break down the latest examples:Pete Hegseth “machine-gunning kittens” (total fabrication)
J6 pipe bomber magically turned into a “Trump supporter” for one news cycle
NYT’s 4,000-word nothing-burger hit piece designed to scare talent away from government
The Charlie Kirk assassin narrative-swerve in real time
This isn’t sloppy reporting.
This is deliberate psychological warfare with a masthead.If you’re sick of watching good people get publicly executed by headlines while the media plays innocent, watch until the end — the last 3 minutes are the angriest.Drop a if you’re done pretending these people are journalists.
What was the worst fake headline you saw this week? Tell me in the comments. Turn on notifications — the follow-up on how they did the exact same thing with RussiaGate is coming next.#MediaLies #FakeNews #HeadlineIsTheWeapon #J6PipeBomber #NYTLies #PsychologyWarfare(Full rant transcript in the pinned comment) Go nuclear. The algorithm loves righteous fury.
