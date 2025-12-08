The Headline Is the Weapon: Psyop’ing DUMMIES Into Total Subservience

The headline is dropped at 6:01 PM like a precision nuke.

By 3:42 AM the entire story is debunked… but the correction is quieter than a librarian’s fart.

Mission accomplished. You already hate the target.In this video I go full scorched-earth on the single dirtiest trick in modern “journalism”:

→ Smear conservatives with atomic headlines

→ Let the lie cook on social media for 12–48 hours

→ Quietly rewrite or delete when the facts come out

→ Collect awards for “courage”

→ Repeat until every competent person is too terrified to serve in a Trump administrationWe break down the latest examples:Pete Hegseth “machine-gunning kittens” (total fabrication)

J6 pipe bomber magically turned into a “Trump supporter” for one news cycle

NYT’s 4,000-word nothing-burger hit piece designed to scare talent away from government

The Charlie Kirk assassin narrative-swerve in real time





This isn’t sloppy reporting.

This is deliberate psychological warfare with a masthead.If you’re sick of watching good people get publicly executed by headlines while the media plays innocent, watch until the end — the last 3 minutes are the angriest.Drop a if you’re done pretending these people are journalists.

What was the worst fake headline you saw this week? Tell me in the comments. Turn on notifications — the follow-up on how they did the exact same thing with RussiaGate is coming next.#MediaLies #FakeNews #HeadlineIsTheWeapon #J6PipeBomber #NYTLies #PsychologyWarfare(Full rant transcript in the pinned comment) Go nuclear. The algorithm loves righteous fury.





