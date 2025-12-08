BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Headline Is the Weapon: Psyop’ing DUMMIES Into Total Subservience
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
360 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 1 day ago

The headline is dropped at 6:01 PM like a precision nuke.

By 3:42 AM the entire story is debunked… but the correction is quieter than a librarian’s fart.

Mission accomplished. You already hate the target.In this video I go full scorched-earth on the single dirtiest trick in modern “journalism”:

→ Smear conservatives with atomic headlines

→ Let the lie cook on social media for 12–48 hours

→ Quietly rewrite or delete when the facts come out

→ Collect awards for “courage”

→ Repeat until every competent person is too terrified to serve in a Trump administrationWe break down the latest examples:Pete Hegseth “machine-gunning kittens” (total fabrication)

J6 pipe bomber magically turned into a “Trump supporter” for one news cycle

NYT’s 4,000-word nothing-burger hit piece designed to scare talent away from government

The Charlie Kirk assassin narrative-swerve in real time


This isn’t sloppy reporting.

This is deliberate psychological warfare with a masthead.If you’re sick of watching good people get publicly executed by headlines while the media plays innocent, watch until the end — the last 3 minutes are the angriest.Drop a if you’re done pretending these people are journalists.

What was the worst fake headline you saw this week? Tell me in the comments. Turn on notifications — the follow-up on how they did the exact same thing with RussiaGate is coming next.#MediaLies #FakeNews #HeadlineIsTheWeapon #J6PipeBomber #NYTLies #PsychologyWarfare(Full rant transcript in the pinned comment) Go nuclear. The algorithm loves righteous fury.


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️

Keywords
blmnew york timesjuniorpsyoppete hegsethcharlie kirkliarswashington postvenezuelansixjannick fuentespsychological warfarewar crimejanuary 6blobmedia influencepipe bomberbrian coletyler robinsondrug boatgriper
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy