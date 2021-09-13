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Why Brexit Must Happen | Paul Joseph Watson and Stefan Molyneux
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110 views • September 13, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3307/why-brexit-must-happen-paul-joseph-watson-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3307-why-brexit-must-happen-paul-joseph-watson-and-stefan-molyneux
On June 23rd, 2016, the United Kingdom determines if it will leave the European Union to re-embrace national sovereignty.
Paul Joseph Watson joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the upcoming United Kingdom EU Referendum, the push to restore British national sovereignty, the consequences of unchecked immigration, the impact of the European Migrant Crisis, the danger of Turkey joining the EU, how burdensome EU regulations destroy businesses, economic scaremongering and the future of the European Union.
Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and find you him on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/PrisonPlanetLive
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3307-why-brexit-must-happen-paul-joseph-watson-and-stefan-molyneux
On June 23rd, 2016, the United Kingdom determines if it will leave the European Union to re-embrace national sovereignty.
Paul Joseph Watson joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the upcoming United Kingdom EU Referendum, the push to restore British national sovereignty, the consequences of unchecked immigration, the impact of the European Migrant Crisis, the danger of Turkey joining the EU, how burdensome EU regulations destroy businesses, economic scaremongering and the future of the European Union.
Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and find you him on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/PrisonPlanetLive
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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