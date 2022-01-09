Preston Bowman Gives Relevant Tech Talk Tips from AXIS

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TAKEAWAYS
Media has shifted in such a short period of time
The “Walls and Watchtowers” concept combats the isolation and withdrawal in our kids
Creating an environment so kids willingly involve you in their world
How AXIS empowers parents to combat culture’s influences
🛠 GET PRESTON’S TOOLS
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Yearly AXIS Membership (FREE THROUGH 8/21, then 25% off): https://axis.org/ccmom
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📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
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Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
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