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Preston Bowman Gives Relevant Tech Talk Tips from AXIS
Counter Culture Mom
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0 view • January 09, 2022
As one of our top recommended parenting resources, Preston Bowman from AXIS dives in deep on how parents can navigate our constantly changing technology. With Parent Guides, video Conversation Kits, a robust app, and the well-known Culture Translator newsletter, the most pressing questions you have about your kids and technology are at your fingertips. AXIS empowers you to feel confident to engage in these deep conversations with your kids.


TAKEAWAYS

Media has shifted in such a short period of time

The “Walls and Watchtowers” concept combats the isolation and withdrawal in our kids

Creating an environment so kids willingly involve you in their world

How AXIS empowers parents to combat culture’s influences


🛠 GET PRESTON’S TOOLS
What Does A Membership Get Me: https://axis.org/membership/
Yearly AXIS Membership (FREE THROUGH 8/21, then 25% off): https://axis.org/ccmom
AXIS Resource Index: https://axis.org/resource-index2/
Free Conversation Kits: https://axis.org/free-downloads/
On Demand Webinars: https://info.axis.org/axis-on-demand-webinars
Donate to Families: https://axis.org/donate/

🔗 CONNECT WITH PRESTON BOWMAN
Website: https://axis.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/axisideas
Twitter: https://twitter.com/axisideas
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/axisideas/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Xcu6EO9kigX_MQKEMK1Aw

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
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📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
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Keywords
technologytechparentingaxistina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showpreston bowmanculture translatorwalls and watchtowers
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