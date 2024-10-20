❗️Freedom of Speech & US Propaganda, Assange's father - Full Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Freedom of speech and US propaganda: Assange's father and Mira Terada interview by Sputnik
WikiLeaks Party founder and Julian Assange’s father John Shipton and BRICS Journalists Association co-chair Mira Terada sat down for an exclusive interview with Sputnik to discuss poignant matters such as the state of the freedom of speech in the West, the attempts by the Biden administration to crack down on dissenters and the way the US attempts to turn other countries into its vassals.