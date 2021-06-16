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Jesus Saves--Expect from White Supremacy
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50 views • June 16, 2021
June 16, 2021 - The FBI is weaponized to go after conservatives and Trump supporters as part of the larger critical race theory Marxist movement to take down American culture. It’s now approved theology in the Southern Baptist Convention!
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Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/06/09/nbcs_frank_figliuzzi_current_members_of_congress_were_command_and_control_element_for_january_6_terrorism.html#!
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/exclusive-senate-pushes-fbi-on-intelligence-“fail”-on-the-proud-boys/ar-BB1gjHXk
https://www.revolver.news/2021/06/federal-foreknowledge-jan-6-unindicted-co-conspirators-raise-disturbing-questions/
https://www.foxnews.com/transcript/tucker-carlson-tonight-on-revolution-against-woke-universe
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/06/09/nbcs_frank_figliuzzi_current_members_of_congress_were_command_and_control_element_for_january_6_terrorism.html#!
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/exclusive-senate-pushes-fbi-on-intelligence-“fail”-on-the-proud-boys/ar-BB1gjHXk
https://www.revolver.news/2021/06/federal-foreknowledge-jan-6-unindicted-co-conspirators-raise-disturbing-questions/
https://www.foxnews.com/transcript/tucker-carlson-tonight-on-revolution-against-woke-universe
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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