CIA chief & Mossad subverted JFK’s effort to derail Israel’s nuclear push - Jeffrey Sachs

Back in 1963, then-President John F. Kennedy knew that “Israel was making a dash for nuclear weapons, and he tried to stop it very hard,” says Prof. Jeffrey Sachs.

However, he was opposed not only by the Zionists, who “lied repeatedly to him,” but also by the CIA and by the chief of counterintelligence, James Angleton.

💬 “And Angleton was working with Mossad and subverting the US policy itself that was laid down by President John F. Kennedy. And there are many who say that it's that Angleton's role in the tragedy that followed was not a small one.”