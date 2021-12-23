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Notice to Public: Breach of Trust, Sedition, and Treason
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40 views • December 23, 2021
Notice to the agents of COUNTY OF NEVADA. December 14th, 2021.
"Those individuals impersonating public officers, acting under the color of law without the Constitutionally mandated Oath of Office, are therefore engaging in racketeering and subject to arrest for Breach of Trust, Sedition, and Treason.
"Regarding so-called Covid-19 mandates, any individual who does not have the proper Oath of Office, acting under color of law to enforce or direct the enforcement of said mandates against the People of Nevada county is engaged in genocide and Crimes Against Humanity pursuant to the Nuremberg Code.
"No one claiming to be an officer or employee of COUNTY OF NEVADA has any lawful authority to enforce COUNTY OF NEVADA mandates, rules, codes, tax, bills, ordinance against people living in Nevada county."
"Those individuals impersonating public officers, acting under the color of law without the Constitutionally mandated Oath of Office, are therefore engaging in racketeering and subject to arrest for Breach of Trust, Sedition, and Treason.
"Regarding so-called Covid-19 mandates, any individual who does not have the proper Oath of Office, acting under color of law to enforce or direct the enforcement of said mandates against the People of Nevada county is engaged in genocide and Crimes Against Humanity pursuant to the Nuremberg Code.
"No one claiming to be an officer or employee of COUNTY OF NEVADA has any lawful authority to enforce COUNTY OF NEVADA mandates, rules, codes, tax, bills, ordinance against people living in Nevada county."
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