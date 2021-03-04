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ThePatriotNurse: Nullification: States Will Tell the Feds F* Off on 2A. WATCH THIS!
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3482 views • March 04, 2021
Posted 04March2021: In this informative video, Patriot Nurse discusses the emergent trend of nullification at the state level of various edicts, mandates and laws pronounced by the Feds which violate the rights of the people. How will this play out with the coming anti-freedom laws being voted on in Congress? Federal chaos against the States Rights. Nullification and non compliance will check Federal power grab.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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