NC Gov VETOES Bills BANNING Child Mutilation, JP Morgan Pays Off Epstein Trafficking Victims
Published Saturday

Stew Peters  - full show


July 7, 2023


Sloan Rachmuth with Education First Alliance is here to talk about the new laws in North Carolina designed to end genitcal mutilation surgeries for minors.

Just like the early Christians, we fight to preserve Christianity.

The DOJ gaslights America once again and claims Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.

Recording artist and music producer King Bau is here to talk about Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes that are being covered up to protect powerful elites.

Americans take more psychiatric drugs than any other country in the world.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ypqmk-live-nc-gov-vetoes-bills-banning-child-mutilation-jp-morgan-pays-off-epstei.html


Keywords
big pharmapsychiatric drugstraffickingsuicidenorth carolinadojmutilationgovernoramericansvictimchildtransgendercrimesbanningtransepsteinncbillsjp morganstew petersvetoessloan rachmuthking bau

