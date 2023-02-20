Create New Account
POWERFUL EMCOUNTERS WITH JESUS LUKE 5:1-15
Published 21 hours ago

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 5:1-15.  Gennesaret is another name for the Sea of Galilee. Luke always calls it a lake. It is a very large lake in Galilee, about 13 miles (21 kilometres) long and 7 miles (11 kilometres) wide. The river Jordan flows into the north end and flows out of the south end. The crowds were pushing forward to hear Jesus. He got into the boat so that he avoided the crowds. Now they would all be able to see and hear him.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

jesus christsimon peterleper

