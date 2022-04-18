© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report A 04. 18. 22.
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • April 18, 2022
Ep. 2754a - Inflation Is The Weapon That Will Expose The [CB] & The Puppet Masters
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
The puppet masters/[CB] cannot control the narrative, the people are seeing right through it. Inflation is out of control and this will expose and destroy the [DS]. The more they push the more they are exposed.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
The puppet masters/[CB] cannot control the narrative, the people are seeing right through it. Inflation is out of control and this will expose and destroy the [DS]. The more they push the more they are exposed.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.