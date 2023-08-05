HOLY SPIRIT OF HEROISM - DANCING INTO THE SPIRIT OF BRUCE LEE !

HIGH DEFINITION VERSION AVAILABLE ON RUMBLE

BRUCE LEE = MARTIAL ARTIST - PHILOSOPHER - DANCER - COMIC - FAMILY MAN

Bruce Lee - Chinese name Li Jun Fan - was born on November 27, 1940, in San Francisco, California, U.S., and he died young, on July 20, 1973, in Hong Kong.

Bruce Lee was an American-born film actor, who was renowned for his great martial arts skills and abilities.

As he became a talented actor, Bruce Lee helped popularize martial arts movies worldwide in the 1970s.

Although Bruce Lee was born in San Francisco during a trip to America by his parents, he grew up in Hong Kong.

Bruce Lee was introduced to the entertainment industry at an early age, because his father was an opera singer and part-time actor.

The younger Bruce Lee began appearing in films as a child, and was frequently cast as a juvenile delinquent or street urchin !

As a teenager, Bruce Lee took up with local gangs and began learning kung fu to better defend himself.

At that time, he also started dance lessons, which further refined his footwork and balance.

In 1958, Bruce Lee won the Hong Kong cha-cha-(cha) championship !

Bruce Lee’s parents were increasingly disturbed by his street fighting and run-ins with the police, and so they sent him to live in the United States shortly after he turned 18.

Bruce Lee at first lived with family friends in Seattle, where he finished high school and studied philosophy and drama at the University of Washington.

While in Seattle, Bruce Lee opened his first martial arts school, and in 1964 he relocated to Oakland, California, to found a second school.

It was about that time that he developed his own technique - jeet kune do, a blend of ancient kung fu, fencing, boxing, and philosophy, - and which he began teaching instead of traditional martial arts.

Bruce Lee drew the attention of a television producer after giving a kung fu demonstration at a Los Angeles-area karate tournament, and he was cast as the sidekick Kato in the television series The Green Hornet (1966–67).

Bruce Lee had difficulty finding acting jobs after the cancellation of The Green Hornet, and he began supplementing his income by giving private jeet kune do lessons to Hollywood stars, including to Steve McQueen.

In the 1969 film Marlowe, Bruce Lee received notice for a scene in which he destroyed an entire office through kickboxing and karate moves.

Troubled by his inability to find other suitable roles, however, Bruce Lee moved back to Hong Kong in 1971.

There Bruce Lee starred in two films that broke box-office records throughout Asia, and he later found success in the United States with Tang shan da xiong (1971; Fists of Fury [U.S.], or The Big Boss [Hong Kong English title]) and Jing wu men (1972; The Chinese Connection [U.S.], or Fist of Fury [Hong Kong English title]).

Bruce Lee used his sudden box-office clout to form his own production company, and he coproduced, directed, wrote, and starred in his next film, Meng long guo jiang (1972; Return of the Dragon [U.S.], or The Way of the Dragon [Hong Kong English title]

Bruce Lee’s following film, Enter the Dragon (1973), was the first joint venture between Hong Kong- and U.S.-based production companies, and it became a worldwide hit, thrusting Bruce Lee into international movie stardom.

Tragically, he died six days before the film’s Hong Kong release.

The mysterious circumstances of his death were a source of speculation for fans and historians, but the cause of death was officially listed as swelling of the brain caused by an allergic reaction to a headache medication.After Bruce Lee’s death, his films gained a large cult following.



Bruce Lee himself became one of the biggest pop culture icons of the 20th century, and he is often credited with changing the way Asians were presented in American films.

A slightly fictionalized biopic, Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, appeared in 1993.

