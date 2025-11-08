Porn, Jesuit Theater, NYC, Gold, Homo Tate, Bezos’ Pizza, Celebrity Deaths, Vaccines, Father Mao, “Mary”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2025-11-07 Cirucci Team Brief #580
Cirucci Team Brief #580, 07 November 2025
Topic list:
* Who’s behind porn, Jews or Jesuits? Jake Shields says JOOOS!
* The Wild Jesuit Geese (1978)
* There’s a new Indian “Socialist” running NYC.
* The Tragedy of American Compassion.
* Buy gold?
* George Farmer and Andrew Tate: literal butt-buddies?
* The “extravagant pizza wedding” of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez-Bezos in Venice.
* Selection returns are in: a massive lurch to the far-Left driven by Catholics In Action.
* Nancy Pelosi finally “retires” after a sickening 45-year “career” as a professional politician-ette and Jesuitess.
* Famous “skiing accidents”.
* Famous “celebrity deaths”.
* The Luciferian infatuation with Greece.
* “Latin School”, the Romerican military and 9/11.
* Irish and Italian CATHOLICS running Romerica.
* Civil War leaders with their hands up their asses.
* Debate the Funk recap: “germ vs. terrain”.
* “Vaccine Court”
* Father Mao.
* “Posse Comitatus”
* “Teilhard”
* Falun Gong
* Charlie Kirk wants Protestants to re-emphasis the Queen of Heaven.
* Congressional proof of vaccine-autism connection?
* Yet another movie remake: atheists and Papists.
* Charlie Kirk, “conservative porn” and “stunts”.
* Mary vs. Miriam
* The Gospel
