BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Putin stated that Russia conducted tests of the 'Poseidon' yesterday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1330 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 19 hours ago

Putin stated that Russia conducted tests of the "Poseidon" yesterday.

Putin called the test of the nuclear-capable "Poseidon" a huge success.

It is equipped with a nuclear engine and capable of carrying a special warhead, which expands the capabilities of the naval component of our nuclear triad.

(Next video he talks about the text of the Unlimited Range Burevestnik Missile test)

Adding:  "Poseidon" is a very powerful type of weapon that can disable entire states. There is no "antidote" against it - the head of the State Duma Defense Committee Kartapolov

About the "Poseidon":

▪️ Russia yesterday conducted tests of the Poseidon underwater vehicle.

▪️The Poseidon underwater vehicle is equipped with a nuclear power plant.

▪️The "Poseidon" is unique in its speed and depth of movement and cannot be intercepted.

▪️The power of the "Poseidon" significantly exceeds the power of the Sarmat missile.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy