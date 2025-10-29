© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin stated that Russia conducted tests of the "Poseidon" yesterday.
Putin called the test of the nuclear-capable "Poseidon" a huge success.
It is equipped with a nuclear engine and capable of carrying a special warhead, which expands the capabilities of the naval component of our nuclear triad.
(Next video he talks about the text of the Unlimited Range Burevestnik Missile test)
Adding: "Poseidon" is a very powerful type of weapon that can disable entire states. There is no "antidote" against it - the head of the State Duma Defense Committee Kartapolov
About the "Poseidon":
▪️ Russia yesterday conducted tests of the Poseidon underwater vehicle.
▪️The Poseidon underwater vehicle is equipped with a nuclear power plant.
▪️The "Poseidon" is unique in its speed and depth of movement and cannot be intercepted.
▪️The power of the "Poseidon" significantly exceeds the power of the Sarmat missile.