Putin stated that Russia conducted tests of the "Poseidon" yesterday.

Putin called the test of the nuclear-capable "Poseidon" a huge success.

It is equipped with a nuclear engine and capable of carrying a special warhead, which expands the capabilities of the naval component of our nuclear triad.

(Next video he talks about the text of the Unlimited Range Burevestnik Missile test)

Adding: "Poseidon" is a very powerful type of weapon that can disable entire states. There is no "antidote" against it - the head of the State Duma Defense Committee Kartapolov

About the "Poseidon":

▪️ Russia yesterday conducted tests of the Poseidon underwater vehicle.

▪️The Poseidon underwater vehicle is equipped with a nuclear power plant.

▪️The "Poseidon" is unique in its speed and depth of movement and cannot be intercepted.

▪️The power of the "Poseidon" significantly exceeds the power of the Sarmat missile.



