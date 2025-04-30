Globalist Carney - Alberta Independence - Truckers Must Speak English

How Canada voted - in charts





Mark Carney's Liberal Party has won enough seats in the House of Commons to form a government in Canada.





However, CBC News projects they will fall short of the majority they wanted.





Carney is set to remain prime minister, having only assumed the role in early March following Justin Trudeau's resignation.





His main rival, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, has lost his own seat as has Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP).





Brits warn that Canada's new prime minister has 'reverse Midas touch'





Mark Carney's reputation as Bank of England governor is more checkered than he may be letting on





Vote rich Toronto and its suburbs again boost Liberals toward power





Mark Carney's Liberals were leading in 41 GTA ridings, while the Conservatives under leader Pierre Poilievre were leading in 14





Mark Carney Confirms Trudeau’s Gun Confiscations Will Continue





Alberta introduces bill that would make it easier to separate from Canada





A day after Canada’s Liberals won a fourth consecutive mandate, Alberta’s government has introduced a bill that would make it easier to start a referendum – including one on separating from Canada.





“We were going to introduce it regardless of what the outcome was,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. “It just so happens that this is the timing now that we’re back from a week of constituency break.”





Bill 54 proposes many changes to Alberta’s election rules. Among them is lowering the threshold for a citizen-led referendum to 10 per cent of people who voted in the last election. It would currently take 20 per cent of eligible voters.





Trump signs order requiring truck drivers to speak English, pass literacy tests as ‘communication problems’ mount





President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring truck drivers to pass English literacy tests, which will bolster road safety, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.





Trump signed an “order directing the Department of Transportation to include English literacy tests for our truckers. This is a big problem in the trucking community,” Leavitt said on Monday afternoon during a press conference with new members of the media. The press conference was separate from a White House press briefing earlier Monday morning.





White House lawn lined with illegal immigrants’ mugshots — and heinous crimes they’ve committed — showcasing ICE busts in Trump’s first 100 days





