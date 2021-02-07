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Jordan Peterson's Hero Journey -- The Return of the Jedi
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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166 views • February 07, 2021
Like all who follow the journey of the hero, Jordan Peterson rose from relative obscurity, battling a seemingly insurmountable obstacle of bill C-16 in Canada, Attempting to hold back the dark forces woke attempting to mandate speech.
He rose, taking on Cathy Newman, Helen Lewis, and other monsters of the left, before like all heroes, being struck down by fate. In his case health problems developed from a physical addiction to benzodiazepines As well as his wife being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
After a near death experience in Russia and contracting COVID-19 in Croatia, Dr. Jordan Peterson is on the mend, and seem to return to the ring to face down the evil forces of the left, as exemplified by the recent Times of London hit piece by Decca Aitkenhead
This is the story of the hero's journey, of our verbal and mental Jedi, and we must All wish Dr. Peterson healing and strength going forward.

#jordanpeterson #herojourney #jedi

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leftistshit piecejedireturn of the jedimikhaila petersoncanada politicschannel 4heroes journeybill c16cathy newmanjordan peterson heroes journeyjordan peterson recoveryjodan peterson helen lewishelen lewisjordan peterson covidtimes of londonjordan peterson interviewdecca aitkenheadbattling eviljordan peterson health
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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