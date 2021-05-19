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Are you Ready for Christ's Return?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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70 views • May 19, 2021
More about Christ's Return: https://www.thebereancall.org/taxonomy/term/8/christs-return
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

In this final chapter of Countdown, Dave talks about some fundamental teachings of the Word of God that tell us how we are to go about living the Christian life. He cites verses in Colossians chapter 3 that give believers in Jesus instructions, what we ought to be and what we are to do to please Him, and what believers are to put off that displease Him and bring about destruction in their lives. 
In addition, Dave and I discuss what a believer’s motivation and objective is to be during our temporal life, such as setting our affection on the things which are above, not on things of this earth. That affection has to be first and foremost our increasing love for Jesus, who must be the complete objective of a Christian’s life.

Dave also points out what separates biblical Christianity from the other religions of the world.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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