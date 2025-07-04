It's 250 Years young. But is it Still Going Strong?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today begins the 250th year of the Declaration of Independence. Quite a milestone. Can we go another 250, maybe 150? Many democracies (though we are a Republic) only last 250 years before they decay from the inside. Do we have the fortitude of the Founding Fathers to go another 250, or are we going to limp to the sidelines, complain about our problems, and die an inglorious death?