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Spiral Ascension
Dydufiufr
Dydufiufr
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:Verse 1:

Round and round I've been walking

Same old path, same old ground

Thought I was just going nowhere

Lost in circles, spinning down

Every step felt like returning

To the place I'd been before

But something whispers in the turning

There's a pattern to exploreChorus:

What looked like circles were spirals all along

Rising higher with each revolution

What felt like failure was building me strong

This is my spiral ascension

Breaking through, breaking free

What looked like circles were spirals all alongVerse 2:

From above the pattern's clearer

Sacred geometry unfolds

What seemed flat becomes dimensional

Ancient wisdom truth retold

Every loop was lifting upward

Though I couldn't see the climb

Now I understand the purpose

Of this spiral dance through timeChorus:

What looked like circles were spirals all along

Rising higher with each revolution

What felt like failure was building me strong

This is my spiral ascension

Breaking through, breaking free

What looked like circles were spirals all alongBridge:

BREAKTHROUGH!

The enemy fights the hardest

When you're closest to your prize

BREAKTHROUGH!

What looked like endless circles

Were spirals in disguiseFinal Chorus:

What looked like circles were spirals all along

Rising higher with each revolution

What felt like failure was building me strong

This is my spiral ascension

Breaking through, breaking free

What looked like circles were spirals all along

Spiral ascension, spiral ascension

What looked like circles were spirals all along!

Keywords
ascensioncirclesspirals
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy