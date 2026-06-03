© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
:Verse 1:
Round and round I've been walking
Same old path, same old ground
Thought I was just going nowhere
Lost in circles, spinning down
Every step felt like returning
To the place I'd been before
But something whispers in the turning
There's a pattern to exploreChorus:
What looked like circles were spirals all along
Rising higher with each revolution
What felt like failure was building me strong
This is my spiral ascension
Breaking through, breaking free
What looked like circles were spirals all alongVerse 2:
From above the pattern's clearer
Sacred geometry unfolds
What seemed flat becomes dimensional
Ancient wisdom truth retold
Every loop was lifting upward
Though I couldn't see the climb
Now I understand the purpose
Of this spiral dance through timeChorus:
What looked like circles were spirals all along
Rising higher with each revolution
What felt like failure was building me strong
This is my spiral ascension
Breaking through, breaking free
What looked like circles were spirals all alongBridge:
BREAKTHROUGH!
The enemy fights the hardest
When you're closest to your prize
BREAKTHROUGH!
What looked like endless circles
Were spirals in disguiseFinal Chorus:
What looked like circles were spirals all along
Rising higher with each revolution
What felt like failure was building me strong
This is my spiral ascension
Breaking through, breaking free
What looked like circles were spirals all along
Spiral ascension, spiral ascension
What looked like circles were spirals all along!